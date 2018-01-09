David Foster faces cash for comment allegations over pokies stance

THE CHOP: Ex-world champion woodchopper David Foster is campaigning against Labor's prospective 2023 ban on pokies in all pubs and clubs. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Iconic woochopper David Foster is facing questions about his involvement in a campaign against Labor’s prospective ban on pokies in pubs and clubs.

Foster helped launch the Tasmanian Hospitality Association-funded Love Your Local campaign on Sunday, declaring that he had been an ambassador for the THA for “quite a number of years”.



However, Shadow Treasurer Scott Bacon said it was only fair that the THA disclose how much money Foster has received for this role.

"Tasmanians deserve to know what someone is being paid for their opinion,” he said.

"None of the people speaking out about the harm caused by pokies are being paid for their comments."

THA President Paul Jubb said the details of Foster’s ongoing retainer payments would remain confidential.



“David is passionate about the issues raised by the Love Your Local campaign regarding peoples’ right to choose and that is why, like us he is keen to support it,” he said.

Comments on Facebook described Foster’s involvement as amounting to “cash for comment”.

I don’t need to be paid for this, I think it’s important for Tasmania. David Foster

Foster hit back at these suggestions, saying that he has been ambassador for the THA “for at least 10 years”.

“One of the great things about being a sportsman is that you become an ambassador,” he said.



“I get paid a retainer from companies and the THA is no different from that.

“I don’t need to be paid for this, I think it’s important for Tasmania.”



The ex-world champion has a history of campaigning for both sides of the political spectrum.