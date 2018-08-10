Illawarra Mercury
Police raid Fourth Reich outlaw motorcycle gang club house in Albion Park

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated December 19 2023 - 3:48pm, first published August 10 2018 - 11:34am
Police attached to Strike Force Raptor have raided the Fourth Reich bikie club house in Albion Park, seizing drugs, offensive implements and an imitation firearm on Thursday.

