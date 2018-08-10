Police attached to Strike Force Raptor have raided the Fourth Reich bikie club house in Albion Park, seizing drugs, offensive implements and an imitation firearm on Thursday.
It was part of ongoing investigations in response to violent acts believed to be related to conflicts between rival outlaw bikie gangs and other criminal groups in the Illawarra and across southern NSW.
Strike Force Raptor, Raptor South, the Dog Unit, Lake Illawarra Target Action Group, and the Public Order and Riot Squad, conducted the Firearms Prohibition Orders (FPO) search including that of 35 members.
An FPO is made by the police to stop a person from bearing firearms or ammunition when they have acted against the public interest.
Police issued 32 consorting warnings and three consorting bookings, while officers seized cannabis, offensive implements, an imitation firearm, and Fourth Reich OMCG colours.
Raptor Highway officers also issued 14 traffic infringements and 13 vehicle/motorcycle defect notices.
Also identified were potential breaches inside the premises under the Gaming and Licensing Administration Act and Environmental Planning & Assessment Act.
Further inquiries will be conducted in relation to the use of the property, including potential declarations under the Restricted Premises Act.
Anyone with information, including relevant photos and videos, that may assist Strike Force Raptor can report it directly to investigators via the Strike Force Raptor online reporting page HERE.
Information provided to investigators will be treated in the strictest of confidence.
