Suicide bomber kills 50 in Afghan capital

A suicide bomber has blown himself up in the Afghan capital Kabul, killing more than 50 people, three government officials say. Najib Danish, a spokesman for the interior ministry, said more than 70 other people were injured in the attack. "A suicide bomber detonated his explosives inside a wedding hall where Islamic religious scholars had gathered to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Mohammed," Danish said on Tuesday. There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the blast. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/7d224bfb-3fd6-4311-ac09-e3eba3ed7ec9.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg