Household battery rebates under Labor

It will be cheaper for Australian households to install energy-saving batteries to support their solar panels under a federal Labor government. Opposition leader Bill Shorten will on Thursday unveil Labor's plan for electricity, which includes rebates for 100,000 household batteries. Labor will aim to help one million more households have battery systems by 2025 if it wins government at the next federal election. The plan will tackle climate change and keep power prices down at the same time, Mr Shorten says. Labor also intends to put the National Energy Guarantee - the coalition's dumped energy policy - on the table for bipartisan support. Prime Minister Scott Morrison declared the plan, which focuses on reliable energy supply, lower power bills and reducing emissions, "dead" in September. From 2020, Labor would cut the up-front costs for batteries for 100,000 households earning less than $180,000, by providing rebates of up to $2000. The rebates would cost the government $140.9 million over three years. The batteries, linked to renewable energy sources such as solar panels, would reduce power costs for households and ease pressure on the electricity grid during peak times. The Smart Energy Council estimates new household battery systems, linked to solar panels, would help homes save more than 60 per cent on their power bills. But they would also drop costs for other Australians by reducing peak demand in the electricity grid and improve the grid's reliability. However, Energy Minister Angus Taylor says Labor's policy - which also includes a 45 emissions reduction target and 50 per cent renewable energy target by 2030 - is too much too soon. "If you go at the natural pace of technology uptake and technology improvement, you can get the efficiency gains, you can get the emissions reductions, without having an impact on the broader economy," he told ABC radio on Thursday. Mr Taylor says the electricity sector is on track to meet its emissions reduction targets, but when questioned about rising emissions in other sectors, he said his focus was on electricity. Labor's energy spokesman Mark Butler has also hinted at emissions trading schemes in the transport, LNG and manufacturing sectors. The opposition would also spend an extra $10 million over four years ramping up the Clean Energy Regulator's battery auditing and inspecting regime, with another $10 million going to training clean energy workers. Spending $100 million on a program allowing renters and social housing residents to benefit from cheaper, renewable energy, is also on Labor's agenda. Currently 1.8 million Australian homes are using rooftop solar panels. Australian Associated Press