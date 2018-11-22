Mueller urges prison for Papadopoulos

news, politics

George Papadopoulos' barrage of tweets, including accusing Alexander Downer and the Australian government of spying on him and seeking to undermine Donald Trump, could ensure he begins his US federal prison sentence next week. Papadopoulos is scheduled to surrender to the US Bureau of Prisons on Monday to serve a 14-day sentence for lying to the FBI. The former Trump campaign aide, however, has asked a judge to delay the sentence until separate court proceedings challenging the constitutionality of US Special Counsel Bob Mueller's appointment is decided. Mueller on Wednesday hit back at Papadopoulos' attempts to delay the prison surrender, repeatedly citing Papadopoulos' use of Twitter after pleading guilty to the FBI lying charge in the US District Court in Washington DC on September 7. "Following the defendant's sentencing, he made a variety of public statements that appear to be inconsistent with his stated acceptance of responsibility at sentencing," Mueller's legal team wrote in their reply to Papadopoulos' motion to continue bail. "For example, on October 25, 2018, the defendant publicly tweeted that his prosecution constituted 'the biggest case of entrapment!' "Appearing on a national television show the next day, the defendant stated that he was 'considering withdrawing his agreement' because he should not 'have to serve even one day in jail for something that now it seems was completely orchestrated and I was framed'." Papadopoulos claims he was pulled into a plot involving Downer, the Australian government and UK government to undermine Trump. Downer has denied Papadopoulos' claims. In May 2016, six months before Trump's presidential election win over Hillary Clinton, Papadopoulos met with then Australian high commissioner to the UK Downer at a London wine bar. Downer claims during the drinks session Papadopoulos said "the Russians might use material that they have on Hillary Clinton in the lead-up to the election, which may be damaging". Mr Downer, in an interview with The Australian newspaper earlier this year, said he reported the information to Canberra. The information about a potential Russian dirt file on Clinton has been credited with launching the FBI investigation that led to the Mueller probe into Russia's efforts to interfere with the 2016 election. Papadopoulos admitted at his sentencing he lied to the FBI about his interactions with "a female Russian national" and Joseph Mifsud, a Maltese professor whom Papadopoulos "understood to have significant ties to the Russian government". Mueller reminded the judge that Papadopoulos had signed a "favourable" plea agreement and urged him to send the 31-year-old from Chicago off to jail. "The defendant received what he bargained for, and holding him to it is not a hardship," Mueller's legal team wrote. Australian Associated Press

