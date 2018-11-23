Paris Hilton to meet fans in Melbourne

news, national

US celebrity heiress Paris Hilton is set to visit Melbourne just days after it was reported she has split from her fiance. The 37-year-old announced her engagement to actor Chris Zylka in January, but the couple are said to have recently called off their wedding. Hilton said at the time that Zylka, whose acting credits include The Amazing Spider-Man, was "perfect" for her. "Fairytales really do exist," she told People magazine. Hilton, the great-granddaughter of hotel magnate Conrad Hilton, will meet fans at Highpoint Shopping Centre in Melbourne on Friday as she promotes her new fragrance. Australian Associated Press

