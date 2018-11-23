Vic Libs say they're in with 'good chance'

news, national

Two polls suggest the Liberals won't win the state election on Saturday, but leader Matthew Guy insists he's in with a "good chance". "Our internal polling of the seat-by-seat basis is good, we're positive," Mr Guy told reporters on Friday. "We have to be as frank with ourselves as we can and we look at our research and it says we've got a good chance." Two polls, published overnight, pointed to the Labor government being returned with a strengthened majority. The uComms/ReachTEL poll in the The Age showed a 54 per cent Labor lead of the two-party preferred vote, against 46 per cent for the Liberal-Nationals coalition. The YouGov Galaxy poll in the Herald Sun predicts a 53-47 per cent two-party preferred outcome. Mr Guy dismissed both polls as inaccurate. "Any poll that is saying the Liberal Party is only getting 34 per cent of the vote - I'm sorry, I don't think that's accurate at all." The coalition require eight seats for a majority and believes it can nab some in the rapidly growing suburbs of southest Melbourne, known as sandbelt seats. Mr Guy has spent much of the campaign in the area, touring Cranbourne and Pakenham on Friday's final media opportunity. He announced $70 million for more bus services at Cranbourne and chatted about rising power bills with a cafe owner at Pakenham. Labor were also in town, an indication of "how close" the race for the sandbelt is, according to Mr Guy. "I suspect they are not taking anything for granted and nor am I." Australian Associated Press

