Andrews urges against a vote for Greens

Premier Daniel Andrews has urged Victorians to vote one for their Labor candidate to ensure a stable majority government after Saturday's election. He has again refused to consider a deal with the Greens, who could be the kingmakers should Labor lose its one-seat majority although the polls show the government should be returned with a narrow majority. "We need a strong, stable majority Labor government in this state and I would urge for all Victorians to vote for their local candidate so we can keep on investing in the road, rail, and school infrastructure we need," he told Nine on Saturday. The Newspoll published by The Weekend Australian on Saturday indicates a two-party preferred Labor victory of 53.5 per cent, leaving the Liberal-Nationals with 46.5 per cent. The poll, which was conducted on November 21 and 22, had 41 per cent of the primary vote going to Labor, 40 to the Liberal-Nationals and 11 to the Greens. Mr Andrews was preferred premier on 45 per cent, with Mr Guy on 33 per cent. Other pre-election polls published in The Age and Herald Sun have delivered similar results, predicting Labor as the winner. But Mr Andrews again said he was taking nothing for granted and would be campaigning right up till the polling booths close at 6pm. Australian Associated Press