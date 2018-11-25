A tale of two parties after Victorian poll

news, national

Daniel Andrews has hit the ground running on day one of his second term as Victorian premier as both state and federal Liberals try to work out how to recover from the disastrous state election. Labor experienced a big swing of around six per cent and could end up with a majority of 16 in the 88-seat parliament following Saturday's ballot. It was a result that shocked even the winners. Mr Andrews has put the Labor victory down to a progressive and positive agenda and a bold infrastructure plan that delivers for future generations. He expects voters will see the same thing in federal Labor leader Bill Shorten when he fights new Prime Minister Scott Morrison at next year's general election due by May. "(Federal Labor will) campaign hard right across the country to get that precious gift, the opportunity not just to defeat our opponent, but to have the responsibility and the opportunity to make our nation better," he told ABC TV. Pressure is building for change in the state Liberal party at both the parliamentary and organisational levels. Opposition Leader Matthew Guy's future is under a cloud after he led the Liberals to a traumatic defeat where it lost some of its traditional strongholds. The Liberals could end up with just 22 seats, while the Nationals will have six. The coalition went into the election with 37 seats. Mr Guy called for unity while conceding defeat on Saturday, but he gave no indication on whether he would stay on as opposition leader, or even remain in parliament. Former Liberal premier Jeff Kennett called for heads to roll, including that of Victorian party president Michael Kroger. Two Liberal enemies clashed during Seven's election broadcast, with Mr Kroger refusing to stand down. At least two senior Victorian federal Liberal MPs - Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Health Minister Greg Hunt - have refused to dump on Mr Kroger and have called for unity as the next federal election looms. "I think we should avoid that level of finger pointing now," Mr Frydenberg told 3AW on Sunday. Senior politicians are saying federal factors, especially the controversial rolling of Malcolm Turnbull as prime minister in August, had little impact on the Victorian election. But Mr Andrews said there were lessons to be learned, especially on delivering on promises and not cutting essential services. "They want politicians who say what they are going to do, and then get on and do it. Where that leaves (Prime Minister Scott) Morrison I leave it for you to judge," he told the Nine Network. The Greens, who fancied a balance of power role, also failed to win more seats, and lost Northcote after less than a term, leaving it with just two wins at the close of counting on Saturday. While the conservatives are left to consider the future, Mr Andrews has been quick to get back to work. His second term Labor government is promising to deliver more road and rail and plans to borrow $25 billion for it, doubling net debt to 12 per cent of gross state product. Before the election, he said his first order of business once re-elected would be to kick-start work on Monday on Melbourne's $15.8 billion North East Link toll road. The Victorian Electoral Commission will continue counting votes on Sunday. Some results aren't expected to be known for days. Australian Associated Press