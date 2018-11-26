Call to end SA corruption case

news, national

A South Australian public servant accused of corruption has asked for his case to be halted following comments made by the state's Independent Commissioner Against Corruption. Former Transport Department officer Michael William King is facing charges of failing to act honestly as a public servant after he was investigated by commissioner Bruce Lander. But magistrate David McLeod has, on separate occasions, ruled that search warrants issued by Supreme Court Justice Greg Parker and directly by Mr Lander were invalid. He then ruled that evidence gathered from the ICAC-issued illegal search warrants cannot be used to prove the allegations against King. Mr McLeod on Monday said Mr Lander had made comments about his decision before a parliamentary committee and on radio. "The commissioner is reported as expressing his confidence to a parliamentary committee that an appeal in this matter would be forthcoming," he said in Adelaide Magistrates Court. "On radio... the commissioner questioned the rulings by stating he would be astonished if they were not appealed." Mr McLeod said the comments "directly challenge the court's rulings", and were sub judice because the trial was still underway. He said a notice of appeal over the validity of ICAC-issued warrants was not lodged by the DPP until November 21 - the day after the comments were made in the parliament. Michael Abbott QC, for King, called for his client's case to be stayed in light of Mr Lander's comments. "These proceedings should be stayed because of the abuse of these proceedings, which is constituted by the ICAC commissioner's remarks and conduct," Mr Abbott said on Monday. He also said Mr Lander was "just plain wrong" when he said that, if Mr McLeod's decision was upheld, all warrants issued by him and the Supreme Court would be invalid. His comments followed an earlier stoush between the two senior legal figures, after Mr Abbott told a parliamentary committee the ICAC was a "star chamber" which ran a "trial by ambush". Mr McLeod's rulings last week were reinforced by Chief Justice Chris Kourakis, who said the decisions of the Magistrates Court were binding unless and until a successful Supreme Court appeal. A decision about whether King's case should be stayed will be made on December 12. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/GJZ5TVpAk84wrTzsQfLQRB/842b1a80-acef-4de1-94b4-69d2b345610b.jpg/r22_0_827_455_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg