Spacecraft has landed on Mars: NASA

NASA says it has landed its spacecraft on Mars to explore the planet's interior. Flight controllers announced that the spacecraft InSight touched down on Monday, after a perilous supersonic descent through the red Martian skies. There was no immediate word on whether the lander was in good working order. It's the first spacecraft built to explore the deep interior of another world, carrying instruments to detect planetary heat and seismic rumblings never measured anywhere but earth. After sailing 548 million km on a six-month voyage through deep space, the robotic lander InSight touched down on the dusty, rock-strewn surface of Mars. Earlier project manager Tim Hoffin said the success of the landing won't be fully clear for a number of hours. "We'll definitely have a celebration when we get successfully landed but we're going to have to temper that just a little bit while we wait about five-and-a-half hours to know absolutely for sure we're in good shape," he said. InSight will spend 24 months - about one Martian year - using seismic monitoring and underground temperature readings to unlock mysteries about how Mars was formed and, by extension, the origins of the earth and other rocky planets of the inner solar system. While earth's tectonics and other forces have erased most evidence of its early history, much of Mars - about one-third the size of earth - is believed to have remained largely static, creating a geologic time machine for scientists. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/GJZ5TVpAk84wrTzsQfLQRB/cc2fc579-1b04-48d5-ae68-8070e9bb9907.jpg/r0_97_1326_846_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg