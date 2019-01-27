Russia remembers Siege of Leningrad

news, world

Russia is marking 75 years since the devastating World War II Siege of Leningrad, which claimed the lives of more than half a million civilians. A parade in what is now Russia's second largest city, St Petersburg, on Sunday is set to demonstrate the country's military might, including the controversial Iskander-M missile system. The United States alleges that a member of the Iskander-M family of missiles, the 9M729, violates a decades-old, bilateral treaty banning mid-range, ground-based nuclear weapons. The parade, in the vast Palace Square, will also feature the advanced S-400 missile system and dozens of other equipment, along with 2500 military personnel, state media reported. Eight in 10 Russians see the Allied victory in World War II as an enduring source of national pride, Russia's largest independent pollster, Levada Centre, said last week, presenting the results of a nationwide survey. The Nazi-led Siege of Leningrad lasted two and a half years. The blockaded former capital of the Russian Empire held fast against the threat of invasion even as residents starved to death. The Soviet Union suffered a total of more than 20 million casualties during the war. Australian Associated Press

