Roger Stone open to talking with Mueller

Roger Stone, an ally of US President Donald Trump, has not ruled out cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller in his investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Arrested at his waterfront home in Florida on Friday in a dawn raid by FBI agents, Stone was charged with lying to Congress about the Trump campaign's efforts to use stolen emails to undercut Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. Asked on US TV if he would cooperate with Mueller, he said: "You know, that's a question I would have to - I have to determine after my attorneys have some discussion." "I'd also testify honestly about any other matter, including any communications with the president," he said. "It's true that we spoke on the phone, but those communications are political in nature, they're benign, and there is certainly no conspiracy with Russia." Stone, 66, will be arraigned in federal court in Washington on Tuesday. Stone's indictment cut deeply into Trump's inner circle and revealed a link between his campaign and WikiLeaks, in an effort to damage Clinton with material that US intelligence agencies have said was stolen by Russians. Stone shared with Trump campaign staffers advance knowledge that he had of WikiLeaks' plan to release senior Democrats' emails, Mueller said in court papers. The special counsel's indictment also said a top Trump campaign official was directed to contact Stone about additional damaging information that WikiLeaks had on Clinton. Jerome Corsi, a right-wing commentator and conspiracy theorist, said on Friday that he is the person cited in the indictment. He also said the information in the indictment was accurate and that he would testify against Stone. "I will be happy to testify," he told CNN on Sunday. "And I will let the testimony fall wherever it falls." Australian Associated Press

