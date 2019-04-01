Employers urge Labor to rethink wage plan

news, national

A powerful group representing bosses has warned that union calls to substantially lift minimum wages could price young workers out of the market. The Australian Council of Trade Unions wants the minimum wage to be 60 per cent of median full-time earnings, which would require an 11 per cent increase on the current rate. Labor has promised to guarantee a "living wage" by directing the Fair Work Commission to consider the idea when determining the minimum wage, but unlike the ACTU, hasn't nominated a figure. Australian Industry Group's analysis shows unions' push for a $798.31 weekly wage could discourage people from starting apprenticeships and could hurt young workers. Ai Group chief executive Innes Willox said the impact on junior rates would be stark, with 20-year-olds to get a $67 boost while 15-year-olds would get a $21 rise. "The last thing that young people need is to be priced out of the labour market by excessive movements in minimum wages," he said. "Young people have much higher levels of unemployment and underemployment than the rest of the workforce." Mr Willox said lifting the minimum wage to meet the ACTU's request under the Manufacturing Award, which is used as the basis for most awards, could bring unskilled workers within $39 of tradies. "This would reduce the incentive for people to undertake apprentices and lead to widespread skill shortages," he said on Monday. "The analysis reinforces Ai Group's call for federal Labor to go back to the drawing board on its approach to the living wage concept given the adverse impacts on young people and many other groups in the workforce." Australian Associated Press

