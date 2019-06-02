Labor's new look outer shadow ministry

news, national

OUTER SHADOW MINISTRY * Stephen Jones moves into the shadow assistant treasurer role, and also shadow minister for financial services * Shayne Neumann shifts to the veterans' affairs and defence personnel portfolio * Clare O'Neil becomes Labor's spokeswoman for innovation, technology and the future of work * Pat Conroy becomes shadow minister for international development and the Pacific, shadow minister assisting for climate change and defence * Andrew Giles takes on shadow minister role for cities and urban infrastructure, multicultural affairs and assisting for immigration and citizenship * Matt Keogh moves into the defence industry, Western Australian resources, and small and family business portfolio * Murray Watt to be Labor's spokesman for Northern Australia, as well as natural disaster and emergency management ASSISTANT MINISTERS * Jenny McAllister will be shadow cabinet secretary, and assistant shadow minister to Penny Wong in her capacity as Senate leader * Carol Brown for infrastructure and regional tourism, and Tasmania * Patrick Dodson in the reconciliation portfolio, and also constitutional recognition of indigenous Australians * Andrew Leigh gets Treasury and charities * Warren Snowdon in the Northern Australia, external territories and indigenous Australians portfolios * Graham Perrett moves into education and training * Emma McBride gains the mental health and carers shadow assistant minister role * Glenn Sterle to work on road safety * Mike Kelly shifts to defence * Matt Thistlethwaite takes on financial services and the Republic * Ged Kearney will work on the skills and aged care portfolios * Josh Wilson gains environment * Kimberley Kitching moves government accountability and deputy manager of opposition business in the Senate * Louise Pratt becomes shadow assistant minister for manufacturing * Tim Watts gains communications and cyber security Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/4753571e-701f-4762-91d0-b43aaaecf5dd.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg