Trial for accused Melbourne costume cop

Forensic evidence on cigarette butts and scrunched-up duct tape could place a man at the scene of a brutal Melbourne home invasion where the attackers posed as police. William James Scriven faced a Supreme Court jury on Monday over his alleged involvement in the home invasion at Lilydale on July 25, 2016. He is charged with aggravated burglary, theft, two counts of attempted murder and two counts of causing serious injury. It is alleged Scriven and another man entered the home about 5am wearing what looked like police uniforms in order to steal drugs. Prosecutor Matthew Fisher told the jury Neal Cairns, who lived at the house, was asleep in the kitchen when the men entered shouting: "This is the police, get on the floor facedown. Where are your drugs?". Mr Cairns complied, believing the men were genuine. "One of the accused began stomping on Mr Cairns' head ... he tried to get to his feet and then was hit with a nash hammer," Mr Fisher said. Mr Cairns heard "'we've killed your mate, now tell us where your drugs are'" before again being struck, Mr Fisher said. The victim was bashed unconscious. Another man Scott Sykes, entered the room and was told "I will kill you" by one of the accused, the jury heard. Mr Sykes was subsequently beaten. The men fled with cannabis and ice. A neighbour called police, who arrived about 5.30am to find the victims lying on the floor and believed to be dead. "Blood had been sprayed on parts of the walls, ceiling and there were some pools of blood on the floor," Mr Fisher said. "When they attacked Mr Cairns and Mr Sykes they attempted to kill them. It was a ferocious, sustained attack." Mr Cairns suffered life-threatening injuries including a spinal fracture and lung collapse. He was put in an induced coma for two days. Mr Sykes had skull fractures and stab wounds penetrating his head and face. A witness said she later saw Scriven washing part of a police uniform. Seven cigarette butts and duct tape were found near the crime scene, with some containing Scriven's DNA, Mr Fisher said. Bloodied hammers and two snap-lock bags containing ice were also found on neighbouring properties. Scriven allegedly told a witness that a pink exfoliating glove found near the house was "the only thing police had on him". Mr Cairns later identified Scriven on a photo board as the second attacker. Scriven's lawyer Colin Mandy SC said there was no doubt the men had been "attacked violently and viciously in their home. But it was not Mr Scriven". Mr Mandy said his client had been in Traralgon at the time. "The prosecution has the wrong bloke," the barrister said. He questioned how and when Scriven's DNA had been put on the items, and what procedure was used to identify him, claiming he wasn't there. The trial is expected to continue this week. Australian Associated Press

