Melbourne con artist to learn punishment

An elderly Melbourne man is set to be jailed for defrauding footy friends out of more than $800,000 with a bogus investment scheme. Douglas Johnston, 76, and his wife Maureen convinced friends they met through the Collingwood Football Club to invest with them but instead used the money to pay off credit cards and for their own investments. Victoria's County Court was earlier told Johnston could expect jail time after a jury convicted him of nine counts of obtaining a financial advantage by deception. He defrauded five people of $815,000 in what prosecutor Catherine Fitzgerald dubbed a "callous" and "exploitative" scheme, running between January 2010 and November 2013. One couple gave the Johnston's $720,000, purportedly for property investments in Melbourne and the US. In December last year, Maureen Johnston was jailed for five-and-a-half years after admitting to scamming victims out of more than $1 million, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission said. Some of that money was spent gambling at Melbourne's Crown Casino, ASIC said. Prosecutors have asked Judge Wendy Wilmoth to give Johnston a harsher penalty than his wife when he is sentenced on Tuesday. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/d978008a-808e-4e7c-9c2f-6f93f214621e.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg