New G-G urged to keep Australians together

Australia's new governor-general David Hurley says the nation is a work in progress. But he believes there is already much to love about Australia and intends to reflect those traits back to the country. "We can be informed by many sources of the ills of our society; it is important that we are reminded of its goodness," he told the Senate chamber after being sworn in on Monday. Prime Minister Scott Morrison agrees it is the governor-general's job to find the good in the country and shine a light on it. But he's also banking on Mr Hurley to keep Australia's united and stable. "In a global age of fragmentation and tribalism, we have in our system a constitutional office beyond politics that enables us all to come together," he said at a reception at parliament to mark the occasion. "More than any role in public life, the job of governor-general is to bring Australians together, to remind us all of our social fabric, to uplift the discouraged and to give hope." Mr Hurley has become Australia's vice-regal representative at the end of Sir Peter Cosgrove's five-year commission, following a stint as the NSW governor. He referenced a quote by Australian author David Malouf that is etched on a plaque at Sydney's Circular Quay to demonstrate how he perceives the nation's position in history. Malouf, he noted, is representative of the diversity of Australia, having a Lebanese father and British mother of Portuguese decent. "Australia is still revealing itself to us. We oughtn't to close off possibilities by declaring too early what we have already become," the plaque reads. "Australia is not a finished product," Mr Hurley stressed. His first official trip in coming weeks will be to Aurukun in far north Queensland, underlining his interest in indigenous Australians who have been working closely in the region with the Army. Labor leader Anthony Albanese is pleased with the appointment, and not just because Mr Hurley shares his love of NRL club South Sydney. "This is a great honour which has been bestowed upon a great Australian," he said. Mr Hurley became the NSW governor in 2014 after 42 years in the Australian Army, the last three of which he spent as chief of the defence force. Accompanied by his wife Linda, he received the general salute in the parliament forecourt. In the Senate chamber, Australia's Chief Justice Susan Kiefel swore in the 27th governor-general, reading and signing the oaths of allegiance and office. The governor-general opened his acceptance speech with an acknowledgement of country in Ngunnawal language, after calling for indigenous languages to be taught more widely in schools in an Australia Day speech. In December, he urged people to look beyond his military background after criticism that three of the last four appointments of governor-general were retired army generals. Facing questions about why he did not consider a woman to fill the role at the time, Mr Morrison said Mr Hurley's selection was a "package deal" with his wife of more than 40 years. "She's a lady of genuine compassion," he said on Monday. Mr Hurley was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for his leadership during Operation SOLACE in Somalia in 1993 and was appointed a Companion of the Order of Australia in 2010 for eminent service to the army. Australian Associated Press

