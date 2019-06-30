Global support for missing Australian man

news, national

World leaders have offered their support to help find Australian tour guide Alek Sigley, missing in North Korea. The 29-year-old from Perth lives in the hermit kingdom and last communicated with relatives on Tuesday before going silent on social media. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has spoken with Mr Sigley's family from Osaka, where he attended the G20 summit, and discussed the issue with world leaders. "We have nothing but overwhelming support and offers of cooperation and assistance to be able to both locate where Alek is and then to take what actions we can to bring him home," the PM told reporters on Saturday. US President Donald Trump is set to visit the border between the two Koreas, known as the DMZ, on Sunday. Australia does not appear to have asked its ally to raise the issue. "We're going to work with everybody to secure Alek's safety," the PM said when asked about Mr Trump's visit. "The best way we can do that is doing it quietly and effectively, working with our partners and not allowing this to be taken up into other agendas." Theories about Mr Sigley's disappearance range from him being held prisoner, to a state-ordered media blackout to stop him communicating with the outside world amid heightened political tensions. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/cbcd5aed-13bf-4b0d-a7d5-566ef81459b5.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg