Tom Gleeson wins the 2019 Gold Logie award

Tom Gleeson has won the TV Week Gold Logie, despite campaigning for the end of the award. "I am in a tricky spot because I like it and I hate it at the same time," he said as he accepted the award from Rebecca Gibney. "I will say this, though: there has been a lot of concern that I'm turning this award into a joke. But what you are forgetting is I'm a comedian. I love jokes." He said the aim of his campaign had been "to have fun with the whole thing." "Just because all of you want it and I have got it, don't get angry with me. ... It is all right. You will all survive." The Gold Logie was decided by a popular vote done online. Gleeson, the host of the now-defunct Hard Quiz on the ABC, had put off a number of industry people with his apparent derision of the Logies. And his speech on Sunday was unlikely to convince them otherwise. "So I would like to take this as a win for comedy - and taking the piss and not giving a shit," he said. "I'm taking it as a win for comedy because comedy to me is really important. In the past it hasn't even been a category for years for the Logies. To me it should be a staple." Last year's Gold Logie winner, Grant Denyer, was particulary upset with Gleeson's comedic smear campaign against his fellow nominees. "Tom Gleeson has run a rather aggressive campaign, an angry campaign this year, he's taken shots at everyone, including my Gold Logie win last year, Denyer told AAP. "I'm not a massive fan. It is our only institution, it's the only game in town for TV and while it's not that important to everyone it's important to me. "It was the most magical experience of my professional life winning it last year." Other contenders were Amanda Keller, Rodger Corser, Eve Morey, Waleed Aly, Sam Mac and Costa Georgiadis. Australian Associated Press

