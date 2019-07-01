sport, local-sport,

Injury-hit Queensland have named Corey Norman and Christian Welch to make their State of Origin debut in July 10's series decider in Sydney. Coach Kevin Walters on Monday named a game three squad in alphabetical order. But St George Illawarra's Norman is tipped to feature in the halves in a Maroons backline reshuffled after No.1 Kalyn Ponga suffered a calf injury and was ruled out. Queensland will also have a new-look pack with Brisbane's Joe Ofahengaue returning from a knee injury and Melbourne prop Welch to make his debut. Canterbury's Dylan Napa and Gold Coast's Jarrod Wallace have been dropped. The jury is out on who will replace Ponga at fullback with five-eighth Cameron Munster or incumbent centre Michael Morgan the likely candidates. St George Illawarra 2019: Sims charge leaves Dragons seeing red over judiciary inconsistency. READ MORE: Sims charge leaves Dragons seeing red over judiciary inconsistency Norman is tipped to partner captain Daly Cherry-Evans in the halves, capping a remarkable turnaround for the 27-year-old. He was on the Origin outer after being fined $20,000 and suspended for the final eight weeks of the 2016 season for a string of offences - including pleading guilty to drug possession, although his conviction was overturned on appeal. But Norman has hit top form since moving from Parramatta to the Dragons this season, earning him his first Origin nod after 180 NRL games since his 2010 debut. Norman was a member of the Maroons' extended squad for game two in Perth. Welch, 24, is expected to make his Origin debut off the bench, replacing Wallace. Ofahengaue returns to the team after missing Queensland's 38-6 loss to NSW with a knee gash and is tipped to replace Napa in the starting front-row. Bulldogs enforcer Napa appears to be an unlucky omission. He overcame a broken wrist to start for Queensland in game two but was limited to just 23 minutes game time by Walters. Napa and Wallace paid the price for the Queensland pack's underwhelming game two display in which just one Maroons forward - back-rower Felise Kaufusi - ran for 100m. Queensland game three squad: Will Chambers, Daly Cherry-Evans (capt), David Fifita, Dane Gagai, Matt Gillett, Tim Glasby, Ben Hunt, Felise Kaufusi, Moses Mbye, Josh McGuire, Michael Morgan, Cameron Munster, Corey Norman, Corey Oates, Joe Ofahengaue, Josh Papalii, Christian Welch. While you're with us the Illawarra Mercury is offering sport readers 20% off an annual digital subscription. Sign up to stay up to date with all the local sports you love for only $3.00 a week. Terms and conditions apply.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/fdcx/doc75zjoowtaibgsapi7vn.jpg/r0_96_3516_2083_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg