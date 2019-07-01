Jarratt 'whispered' during alleged rape

news, national

A young John Jarratt forced himself on a sleeping housemate, held her down and whispered in her ear as he raped her in their Sydney share house, a jury has been told. The actor's NSW District Court trial began on Monday after he pleaded not guilty to one count of raping a woman in the eastern suburbs home in 1976. Crown prosecutor John Bowers, in his opening address, said the jury was expected to be shown a taped statement from Jarratt that states the extramarital sex was consensual and occurred on the night he was confirmed as the lead actor for the film Summer City. Rosa Miano is also expected to testify during her husband's trial that he told her about the extramarital sex eight years later in 1984, Mr Bowers said. The prosecutor said he expected the complainant to testify she at no time consented to sex and Jarratt covered her mouth during the incident. "She'll say the accused ... was whispering in her ear 'You're just like a blonde Rosa'," he told the jury. Jarratt was charged after the complainant - who can't be named for legal reasons - reported the matter to police in late 2017. Defence barrister Greg James said the crown witness was asserting a rape "of a most forceful kind". To return a guilty verdict, the jury had to be satisfied the sexual encounter was non-consensual and there was "no other rational conclusion ... notwithstanding all the time that has passed and all the silence", Mr James said. He argued the woman's account to others suggested there was consensual intercourse rather than rape. The trial continues. Australian Associated Press

