Keira MP Ryan Park has stepped away from the NSW Labor shadow treasurer role and will turn his attention to health, housing and homelessness for the next three years. NSW Labor leader-elect Jodi McKay has announced two key appointments as part of her new administration. Mr Park requested to return to a more frontline-service, delivery-orientated role and he will take on the health portfolio. Read more: What police say happened to cause horror crash on M1 in West Wollongong Mr Park, who spoke of his personal interest in homelessness during his state budget reply speech, will also assume responsibility for housing and homelessness. "I wanted to get back into a key policy area and service delivery and there is no bigger area than health," he said. "I have a background in health education and I studied health and fitness at university but I also have experience in policy development as shadow treasurer and shadow education minister. "Health is an area I am passionate about as is homelessness. I am passionate about improving the lives of people in my own patch and across the state. "I want to create good, strong health policies for Labor." Mr Park said his new role was not a demotion but rather his appointment as manager of opposition business, which is leader of the Legislative Assembly, was a promotion. "I will be leading Labor's charge during question time," he said. "I was shadow treasurer for three years and I enjoyed the role." He will also retain his role as shadow minister for the Illawarra and South Coast. Mr Park said he was still content with his decision not to contest the Labor leadership ballot and he congratulated Ms McKay on becoming leader and Kogragh MP Chris Minns on his campaign. Upper House MLC Walt Secord will become the shadow treasurer. Ms McKay said she wanted to announce these key appointments ahead of a full reshuffle so that they could begin work immediately.

