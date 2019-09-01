multimedia,

He has made a name for himself as the fearless and sometimes-controversial comedian unafraid to take aim at the mainstream. Isaac Butterfield's YouTube audience has exploded in the past year and he is planning an international tour with his new show. Simon McCarthy spent some time with Isaac. Read on How does a grandfather from inner south of Canberra become good mates with a man who has and will probably never set foot in Australia? In the most unlikely of ways - through a nun at the Aboriginal tent embassy. Katie Burgess spent some time with Tim McKenna. Read on Historically, a debutante ball served as a formal entrance to society. In downtown Katherine, more than 300km from Darwin in the Northern Territory, back in 1954 it was something else entirely. Reporter Roxanne Fitzgerald chatted with now 82-year-old Neila Boyle as she reflected on her 17-year-old self. Read on Twice a year, after Megan Dingwall and her sister had spent a good few weeks thumbing through the book, their mum would take action. Because if your cake didn't come from the Australian Women's Weekly Children's Birthday Cake Book did you even have a birthday? These are the reminiscences of a cake-loving kid who has grown into a cake-making adult. Read on NSW's chief magistrate has revealed that local courts may be forced to take drastic actions as magistrates are being overworked and starved of resources. In the Riverina, Wagga remains the busiest court. It recorded 4506 new criminal matters in 2018. Toby Vue has crunched the numbers and spoken to members of the legal commuity. Read on The tiny house movement is growing around the world and Ballarat is no exception. The compact homes are popular for a variety of reasons including for their potential to bridge the cost of housing affordability and to ease the burden on the rental market while lessening the impact on the environment. Reporter Hayley Elg covered off on a number of issues. Read on

