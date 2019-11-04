Wollongong man accused of sexually assaulting young girl

news, latest-news,

A Wollongong man will appear in court on Monday accused of sexually assaulting a young girl who he knew. Police will allege the man sexually abused the nine-year-old girl on two occasions at homes in Wollongong and Camden. Detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad started investigating on the weekend following reports of the assaults. Read more: Woman admits stabbing man at Fairy Meadow in dispute over TV accessory Following extensive investigations, detectives arrested a 42-year-old man at a Wollongong home about 4.45pm on Sunday. He was taken to Wollongong Police Station and charged with two counts of sexual intercourse with a child under age of 10 and intentionally sexually touch child under 10 years. The man was refused bail and will appear at Wollongong Local Court on Monday. The Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad is comprised of detectives who are specially trained to investigate matters against children and adults, including sexual assault, serious physical abuse, and extreme cases of neglect. Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

