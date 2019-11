news, world

Iraqi security forces have opened fire on protesters in Baghdad, killing at least five people, a Reuters witness says. Reuters video showed security forces shooting one protester dead with live ammunition. A Reuters cameraman said he saw at least four other people being killed. Australian Associated Press

