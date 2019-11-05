NSW woman missed after husband found dead

news, national

A NSW woman is still missing and there are concerns for her welfare after police found the body of her estranged husband in the car she had been driving. Ruth Ridley, 58, drove from her home in Port Macquarie to Tumbarumba in NSW on October 18 in a dark blue Mitsubishi Pajero towing a caravan, NSW Police say. The Pajero was found on October 29 near Walwa across the border in Victoria, with the body of Ms Ridley's estranged husband, 61, inside. Ms Ridley was reported missing by family members the following day. Police later found her caravan in Tumbarumba. Police want to talk to anyone who saw the Pajero towing the caravan between Walwa and Tumbarumba on October 27. They are also urging campers who stayed at Neil's Reserve near Walwa on the Murray River on October 26 and 27 to come forward. Ms Ridley is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 175cm tall, with a thin build, fair complexion and blonde hair. A post mortem will be conducted to determine the man's cause of death. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/7e391a28-7059-4036-850a-adb7332dde36.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg