NSW building system props up bad behaviour

A lack of government enforcement is propping up "bad behaviour" in the NSW construction industry, Australia's peak building union says. The Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union has told a NSW government inquiry the state's building system is rife with compliance issues. The inquiry into the regulation of building standards, quality and disputes was established in July after a series of incidents involving damaged apartments such as the Mascot and Opal Tower buildings. CFMMEU NSW state secretary Darren Greenfield said there was a lack of enforcement "across the board" in the state. "Whether it's of the building, whether it's building products, there's no enforcement across the board," Mr Greenfield told the inquiry. CFMMEU president Rita Mallia said the NSW regulatory system made it difficult to track down and punish those responsible for poor building. "The whole system is designed to prop up bad behaviour," she said. The peak body for Australian public works engineers earlier told the inquiry unqualified engineers who can't work in other states are flocking to NSW. John Roydhouse, the chief executive of the NSW division of the Institute of Public Works Engineering Australasia, urged the state government to adopt a professional engineers register. "The problems we have in not having a registration scheme will become apparent in NSW as other places move down that pathway," he said. "Certainly within my membership it is apparent. People without qualifications are moving into NSW because they can no longer work in other states." Engineers Australia national public affairs manager Jonathan Russell said the NSW construction industry faced "potentially huge" costs unless the state government established a register for professional engineers. He stressed the need for a professional engineer registration scheme to maintain confidence in the NSW construction industry. "The potential benefit is enormous, thinking of apartments being evacuated or the loss of confidence in the building sector," he told the inquiry. "The ongoing cost of maintaining the register is cost neutral. It's funded through engineering fees. "The cost of not acting is potentially huge." The cost of setting up such a scheme in NSW would be around $6 million based on similar schemes in Queensland and Victoria, he said. The NSW state government last month introduced what it called a "game-changer" bill designed to weed out bad builders and restore industry confidence. The Design and Building Practitioners Bill will require builders and designers to be registered, plans to be declared and designs to be compliant with the Building Code of Australia. A separate private member's bill for the registration of professional engineers was introduced into the NSW parliament by the Labor opposition last month. Mr Russell believed both pieces of legislation were required. Australian Associated Press

