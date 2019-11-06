High Court upholds state anti-bikie laws

news, national

The High Court has upheld state laws giving courts the power to restrain bikies involved in "serious crime-related activity" from associating with other members of outlaw motorcycle gangs. Lawyers for Rebels members Damien Vella, Johnny Vella and Michael Fetui had argued the laws were invalid because the powers were too broad and in breach of the Constitution. They pointed to the unfairness of a person not needing to be charged with, or found guilty of, a criminal offence to come under the control provisions. However, a majority of the High Court on Wednesday found the NSW preventative order regime gave courts "substantial judicial discretion". There were "good reasons why such powers, if they are to exist, should be exercised by the judiciary" rather than the government, the High Court said. The NSW police commissioner sought the orders against the trio in October 2018. The commissioner argued they should be restrained for two years from approaching, contacting or associating directly or indirectly with certain persons, travelling in a vehicle between 9pm to 6am except in case of a genuine medical emergency, attending or approaching certain specified premises and possessing more than one mobile phone. Attorneys-general in Queensland, WA, SA and Victoria had intervened in the case because of the potential implications for their own laws. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/b591905a-c9d0-43fe-8968-34e2c86281a0.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg