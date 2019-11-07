news, national,

A Canberra man has been named as one of two Australians killed in a horror climbing accident in New Zealand on Wednesday. Brett Alexander Lentfer, 62, from Canberra, and James Harry Spaile, 44, fell hundreds of metres to their deaths after their ropes were severed during a climb near Queenstown on New Zealand's South Island. They were attempting a challenging route across the top of the Remarkables mountain range, along with a guide, who was unharmed. The trio was negotiating a stretch near the summit of the climb known as the Grand Traverse, near the Double Cone summit, when disaster struck about 11.45am local time. One of the first rescuers on the scene told NZ news site stuff.co.nz it appeared the men fell after their ropes were cut on a sharp rock. New Zealand police are treating the deaths as an accident and said the men were experienced climbers. One body was recovered on Wednesday, with the second retrieved after a helicopter search early on Thursday morning. Next of kin have been informed. The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was providing consular assistance to the families of the two men. Mr Lentfer was a prominent member of Canberra's building community, working on many projects in the area. Chief executive of Master Builders Association ACT Michael Hopkins told The Canberra Times many in the capital were shocked by Mr Lentfer's death. "Brett was a highly regarded leader in the local construction industry," Mr Hopkins said. "Members of the Master Builders Association will be saddened by the news." President of the Canberra Climbers' Association Zac Zaharias said Mr Lentfer had been a well-liked and enthusiastic member of the climbing group for many years. "Brett was a lovely guy [and] a good climber, we're so saddened by this," Mr Zaharias said. At 2307 metres, the Double Cone peak is higher than any mountain on the Australian mainland. Chris Prudden, an experienced climber of Mountain Rescue who was in the area, told Radio NZ climbing conditions on the mountain were fine but it was a very tough endeavour. "It's technical terrain. It's very steep on either side. The only way off it is to go across it," he said. "It's a guide's worst nightmare when things become unstuck. "It was pretty sad, pretty tragic... to see the end of that situation knowing full well that they'd fallen 300 metres - it's a hell of a long way in that steep terrain." The company director of Aspiring Guides, which organised the climb, offered her condolences and said they would conduct an internal review. "We are also working closely with the NZ Police and NZ Mountain Guides Association to aid their investigation," Vickie Sullivan told Newshub. With AAP

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/fdcx/doc77v8hl9wrcwm173yyn.jpg/r0_305_6000_3695_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg