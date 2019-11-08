Pence aide testifies, Bolton a no-show

news, politics

US congressional committees conducting an impeachment probe into President Donald Trump have met with an adviser to Vice President Mike Pence for the first time. However former national security adviser John Bolton failed to heed a request to appear. Jennifer Williams, a career foreign service officer and special adviser to Pence for Europe and Russia, was testifying in a closed-door hearing on Thursday. She was giving evidence in front of members of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight committees after receiving a subpoena.. Lawmakers are seeking to find out how much Pence knew about efforts by Trump and those around him to pressure Ukraine to investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter, as well as foreign interference in the 2016 US election. Bolton, who was fired by Trump in September, was also called to appear on Thursday but did not show, and his lawyer said he would not testify voluntarily. A US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee official said Bolton has threatened to take the committee to court if it subpoenas him. A congressional source said the inquiry is unlikely to go down that route. Bolton's office and his lawyer did not respond to a request for comment. The Washington Post, citing people familiar with Bolton's views, said although he is willing, he wants to see how a court battle between Congress and the White House over the constitutionality of the subpoenas shakes out first. The battle is likely to go to the Supreme Court and could spill into next year. Members of the committees conducting the inquiry have said they want to see if Bolton will corroborate previous witnesses' testimony that he was alarmed at Trump asking a foreign government to get involved in domestic politics. The investigation is focused on a July 25 phone call in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Biden. Biden is a leading Democratic rival in the November 2020 presidential election. Williams was one of a handful of US officials who listened in on the call. They are trying to determine whether Trump froze $US391 million ($A567 million) in US security assistance for Ukraine to put pressure on Zelenskiy to conduct the investigation, misusing US foreign policy for his personal gain. Trump's defenders say there is no evidence of him and the Ukrainian president engaging in a "quid pro quo". Australian Associated Press

