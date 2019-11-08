WA psycho 'sex monster' kept behind bars

news, national

Western Australia's most notorious serial rapist is being kept behind bars indefinitely under the state's dangerous sex offender law after being deemed a psychopath. Garry Narkle has a 40-year criminal history of violent sex attacks against children, women and a 38-year-old homeless man, who the now 64-year-old approached on a Perth street and took back to his campervan. Although inebriated by drugs and alcohol, the man resisted Narkle's demands for sex with threats of violence, but was raped three times. Narkle was described by former attorney-general Jim McGinty as a "serial sex monster" and partly inspired laws allowing dangerous sex offenders to be jailed indefinitely in WA that were introduced in 2005. The Prisoners Review Board said earlier this year that Narkle's extensive record suggested a high risk of reoffending but he could be monitored and supervised in the community subject to conditions including wearing a GPS tracking device. The state then urged Chief Justice Peter Quinlan to impose a continuing detention order, saying Narkle was a major risk of relapsing into alcohol and substance abuse, which had been a factor in his offending, if released. But the chief justice concluded Narkle was "quite capable" of offending again without the effects of drugs and alcohol, and it was highly likely that offending would be opportunistic. He still posed a serious risk to the community. "His persistent and vicious violent sexual offending, as the experts attest, is in my view, clearly related to his underlying psychopathic personality, in which his own gratification and sense of entitlement take priority over the safety, dignity and humanity of his victims," the judge said. Narkle's only accommodation option on release was living with his wife, who he met three weeks before he was jailed in 2009 and was considered at grave risk of becoming a victim herself. Phone calls between the couple showed their relationship was marred by conflict and his verbal abuse, which Chief Justice Quinlan described as appalling. A series of calls in August showed he had clearly lied to her about the extent of his offending, which included raping at knifepoint a woman who had taken him into her home out of a sense of Christian charity and threatening to kill her children. Even his "disclosures" were far from frank. His wife was articulate and intelligent in giving testimony, Chief Justice Quinlan said, but she was "disengaged and detached - even numb" when talking about his crimes. She said she didn't fear her husband and he had not been violent to her but had only visited him in jail 25 times over the past decade, so their actual physical contact was remarkably little, the judge said. She was emotional, however, when discussing difficulties she would face visiting her children, in light of her husband. Narkle wore a grim expression when he appeared in the Supreme Court of WA on Friday via video link from prison, and Mrs Narkle declined to speak to media outside. Dangerous sex offenders have annual reviews for release, with Narkle's scheduled for November 9, 2020. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/8402b3b7-3b7b-4792-ac75-cce4def80786.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg