Fears NSW bushfires death toll could rise

news, national

Unprecedented bushfires in NSW have claimed the lives of two people, amid fears there could be more fatalities as blazes rage across the state's north and mid-north regions. Seven people are missing and at least 100 homes have been destroyed in fires which have hit drought-ravaged areas. One person was found in a burnt-out car in at the Kangawalla fire, near Glen Innes and police are working to formally identify the victim. A woman who had been discovered by firefighters in the same blaze but in an unrelated incident was treated for burns before being transferred to hospital but has since died, NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said. More than 70 fires were burning across the state on Saturday morning, 39 uncontained, with five at emergency warning level. He advised the number of missing and dead could rise. "We can't rule out the really grave concerns that there could be more losses or indeed more fatalities as we get through and identify details across these firegrounds," he told reporters in Sydney. Authorities have appealed to people to register themselves, and register details if they are concerned for missing loved ones. Conditions are set to get worse with a dry and windy forecast showing no signs of let-up for firefighters and affected residents. "Given the circumstances forecast for today which is a continuance of dry, windy conditions across an already very dry landscape there's every likelihood that we'll see fires increase in their alert level," said Mr Fitzsimmons. Winds are expected to pick up in the afternoon and no rain is forecast throughout the weekend. State Pemier Gladys Berejiklian said the worst may be yet to come. "We do need to brace ourselves and what is concerning is that the forecast weather conditions on Tuesday could mean that we're not through the worst of it," she told reporters at the press conference. The blazes have resulted in "significant and widespread damage and destruction" to people, families, home-owners and the wider community with reports of damage to other buildings including a school which was destroyed, Mr Fitzsimmons said. He said the fires battled on Friday - at one point fighting 99 fires, a record 17 of which were at emergency level all at once - had them in "uncharted territory", with seasoned firefighters of some 60 years experience saying they had never seen such conditions. RFS Deputy Commissioner Rob Rogers said firefighters had dealt with "horrific" and "traumatic" scenes including helping people suffering with burns and some who had had heart attacks. He told Nine News multiple blazes raging at the same time on Friday had left firefighters "torn between trying to send help to one fire, to another". He said dozens of fires are still at risk of affecting properties on Saturday. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has described the fires burning across Queensland and NSW as of Saturday morning as "simply terrifying". The fire at Glen Innes saw 164 inmates evacuated from Glen Innes Correctional Centre to Grafton Correctional Centre on Saturday morning due to bushfire risk to the prison, Corrective Services said. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/2b2f2877-6a0a-46a5-91c5-944f0fd0e113.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg