news, latest-news,

A STATE of emergency has been declared in NSW ahead of catastrophic bushfire danger risk on Tuesday. Five people have lost their lives during the bushfire danger period so far this year and on Monday the NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the government would take critical stops to protect people from bushfires. Worsening bushfire conditions are expected during the coming week, with a total fire ban in place for NSW on Monday and Tuesday. During a State of Emergency declaration, the first since October 2013, powers will be transferred from the NSW Government to the NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner. Read also: NSW village endures 'apocalyptic' fire These powers include the ability to: Story continues after video. "Our state has already been hit by some of the most devastating bushfires we have ever seen, with three lives lost and more than 150 structures destroyed," Ms Berejiklian said. "With catastrophic weather conditions predicted for this week, particularly Tuesday with hot weather and strong winds, I have decided to take the Commissioner's advice and make this declaration. "It will ensure our state is best placed to respond to the predicted fire conditions." Read also: Climate link to bushfires riles deputy PM NSW RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said the risk from bushfire this was was "very real" and new fires could ignite from ones that had been brought under control. "It'll only take one ember from that burnt area to go into an unburned area and then we're off and running," he said. During the past week, bushfires in NSW have been spotting 12 kilometres ahead of the main fire front and igniting new fires, Commissioner Fitzsimmons said. "Fires are starting extremely quickly," he said. "There is a profound risk across a broad geographical area. "We will not stop in our endeavours to do the very best we can." Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott said the state of emergency was an appropriate decision and sends a strong message that the directions of the NSW RFS to the public during this period should be swiftly followed. Read also: Climate change talk inappropriate: premier "Today's announcement shows the NSW Government will always put the safety of the people in this State ahead of anything else. Our bush firefighters will be empowered during this period to ensure their directions are followed and community safety can be enhanced." The declaration is valid for a period of seven days from today.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/GJZ5TVpAk84wrTzsQfLQRB/e9f0c504-bf1a-4dd2-8163-160245a808ec.png/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg