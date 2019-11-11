Wollongong's James Turner wins gold, sets new world record in Dubai

sport, local-sport, Wollongong, James Turner, World Para-Athletics Championships, Mohamed Puzi, Yang Yifei, Australia

Wollongong athlete James Turner has powered his way to victory - and a new world record - at the World Para-Athletics Championships in Dubai. Turner had qualified fourth fastest with a time of 12.03 seconds for the T36 100m final on Sunday. He overcame a slow start in the final to finish strongly in 11.72 seconds and win gold from China's Yang Yifei and Mohamed Puzi, of Malaysia. Puzi previously held the world record of 11.87 seconds. Turner's win capped a strong day for Australia at the championships. Discus thrower Sarah Edmiston and wheelchair racer Rheed McCracken also secured silver as the Aussies bolted up the medal table from seventh to fourth place. Turner told reporters on Sunday that his win felt "amazing". "It hasn't quite sunk in yet, as it was over so quickly," the 23-year-old said. "I actually didn't know about the world record until the Canadians told me. "Everything went exactly to plan. My coach Iryna [Dvoskina] saw to that. "We've been practising very hard and I couldn't have done it without her. "She's put a lot of hard work into me." The victory continues Turner's strong record at the World Para-Athletics Championships. He won three gold medals in the 200m, 800m and 400m in London two years ago. That result came on the back of winning a gold medal, and setting a new world record of 2:02.29, in the T36 800m final at the 2016 Rio Paralympics. See more: Wollongong's James Turner wins gold at Rio Paralympics At the time, Turner said he gave the 800m race "a shot and I guess I'm alright at it". "I trained in athletics since I was about eight years old," he said. "I was always very competitive with my twin sister Hayley. And she was always better than me. So that pushed me to get better." The 2019 World Para-Athletics Championships began last week and will finish on Friday.

