New crews arrive as Qld fire danger spikes

news, national

More than 50 blazes continue to burn across Queensland as fresh crews arrive to help the state deal with even more very high-to-severe fire danger ahead. Temperatures in parts of the state are expected to soar up to 10C above average, with the hot and windy conditions forecast to be at their worst on Wednesday. The southeast coast including, Brisbane and the Gold and Sunshine Coasts, face severe fire danger on Tuesday and Wednesday. That's also true for the drought-stricken Darling Downs and Granite Belt region west of Brisbane, which lost houses to bushfires earlier this fire season. Authorities will face a very challenging situation if fires take hold there, with fire tanks depleted and dams dry amid the prolonged drought. The fire danger in the Wide Bay and Burnett region will also hit severe on Wednesday. Teams of firefighters from interstate will arrive in Queensland on Tuesday to relieve exhausted local crews, along with a crack team of 10 fire fighters from New Zealand. On Tuesday morning there were 55 fires still burning state-wide, but none are at emergency level. Some of the fires of major concern include the Cobraball, southwest of Yeppoon in central Queensland, where homes have been lost in recent days. That's now mostly contained, but poor weather conditions could change that. Authorities are also closely watching a number of large fires in the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast hinterlands, and the Scenic Rim west of Brisbane. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services acting commissioner Mike Wassing says the next two days will be challenging before conditions briefly ease and possibly escalate again by the weekend. "We've got thousands of people out there from firefighters on ground to personnel in the air, to incident management teams, to coordinators. It's an enormous team effort," he told ABC television. "We have significant resources that will really pounce on any new fires. We have defence, that are also supporting us now through engineering, through heavy machinery, through aircraft operations." He said the fire season ahead was going to involve pockets of extreme fire danger. "This is a marathon for us with several sprints. We've been at this since August when the fire season normally starts. A sprint in early September with fires, again in October and in November again." Brisbane is expected to reach 33C on Tuesday, with Ipswich to the west expected to get to 38C. Temperatures are tipped to climb well into the 30s further west, on the Darling Downs and Granite Belt. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/a7e06ef1-cd0f-42a7-981c-674cf4442d80.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg