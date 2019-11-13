news, local-news,

A major rescue operation is underway in Balgownie after a paraglider crashed into a tree around 2pm Wednesday. About a dozen emergency service personnel used the fire trail to access the man on Tucker Avenue, where he remains stuck about 35m up the tree. An SES arborist arrived about 3.30pm and has climbed the tree to rescue him. NSW Ambulance Chief Inspector Terry Morrow said the man is believed to be in his 30s. A police spokeswoman added: "The man is currently conscious and breathing and does not appear to have sustained major injuries". Resident Kyla Wynn was out walking with her partner when she noticed a paraglider flying low just above the trees. "We thought that was very unusual to have a paraglider flying over Balgownie as it is all bush," she said. "As we kept watching, he got lower and then all of a sudden we saw his second chute deployed and that's when we knew he was in trouble and we watched him drop very quickly. "We came racing over the hill and we found him in the top of the trees." They yelled out to him and he was said he was alright. Ms Wynn ran home to call emergency services and her partner stayed down amongst the bush with the man. "We knew he was OK and when I came back he said he had come down from Stanwell Park," she said. "Emergency services were here within two to three minutes." Wollongong Police District, Police Rescue, SES, Fire and Rescue NSW and NSW Ambulance are in attendance. Read more: Boy, 9, admits starting fire near Nowra with blowtorch More to come

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/rdPnbxNSt95RbDXSGgzrdz/748f9dc8-05ce-423d-bc17-bf191791d0d3.jpg/r0_19_959_561_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg