Qld braces for challenging fire conditions

There may be times on Sunday afternoon when firefighters won't be able to get in front of a fire burning north of Toowoomba. Crews may be pulled back from the fire-front to only protect homes and property, for their own safety, says Queensland Fire and Emergency Services incident controller Acting Inspector John Welke. The situation was a long way from over, with Acting Inspector Welke expecting the fire in that region could continue for another week. "The fire will move and we will struggle with it today," he said. "Today is going to be an incredibly challenging day for us." Just one structure, a shed, was reported damaged in the early stages of the fire on Wednesday, he told a community briefing on Sunday. He attributed the lack of any other reported property loss as testament to fire crews who have had "some very challenging days". Across the state 75 fires are burning, but those of most concern are in the Scenic Rim on the NSW border, at Ravensbourne north of Toowoomba and at Thornside east of Gympie. Thunderstorms, possibly severe, are likely in the southeast on Sunday afternoon, bringing the risk of lightning that could ignite new fires, together with gusty and erratic winds, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. The fire danger forecast for the Darling Downs and Granite Belt is extreme, while the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Maranoa and Warrego, and southeast coast districts are facing a severe fire danger. A fire burning on Moreton Island is affecting the township of Cowan and travelling south towards Ben Ewa but was not threatening the Tangalooma area, QFES says. Waterbombing aircraft and ground crews were fighting the fire. Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen fears that only rain will stop the fire and there is little forecast. "Everyone needs to be on their toes," he told AAP. "At the moment these fires (in the Scenic Rim) will still be running next weekend without any rain." About 50 Scenic Rim farmers have already lost up to 50km of fencing and fodder in the fires, Mr Christensen said. Many of the farmers, who are also volunteer firefighters, are exhausted from battling bushfires that first hit the region in September. Mountainous terrain like the Mount Barney National Park brought with it significant challenges for firefighting. QFES has tried to give some relief to tired volunteers, with firefighters from Tasmania and NT supporting local staff. Mr Christensen said the farmers used the break to check on their own fire-affected properties already suffering from drought conditions. "Many of the farmers were already stretched and stressed before the fires," he said. Australian Associated Press

