PM 'very disappointed' by China ban on MPs

news, national

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he is very disappointed China denied visas to coalition backbenchers Andrew Hastie and James Paterson. The pair have been blocked from entering China until they "repent" for criticising Beijing. "I think this is disappointing and it's for others to explain as to why they took the view that they did," Mr Morrison told FiveAA Radio on Monday. "We're an open democracy, we speak our minds as individuals. Certainly James and Andrew have always been known for that, and we'll always be who we are." Neither man intends to scale back criticism of Chinese attempts to exert influence in Australia, or its various human rights abuses, including the mass detention of Uighurs and other Muslim minorities. "I'm not really the repenting type - I'm agnostic - but even if I was I wouldn't be following the commands of foreign powers to repent on my political views," Senator Paterson told ABC Radio. "Even if I wanted to change my views and soften them, I feel like it's impossible for me to do so now that I've been issued such a demand from the Chinese embassy. "It's my job to speak up for Australia's national interests and our sovereignty and the values and concerns of the Australian people, not to speak up on behalf of any other government. "I'm just going to continue to do that, and I know that Andrew Hastie feels the same way." Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese backed the banned politicians. "We support freedom of expression here in Australia," Mr Albanese told Sky News. "There are genuine and legitimate concerns about human rights in China, particularly what we hear about the treatment of the Uighurs, and the concerns about what is happening in Hong Kong." Former head of Defence and Foreign Affairs, Dennis Richardson, has slammed the ban. "It highlights the propensity of authoritarian governments to be a bit thin-skinned about criticism," he said. "Andrew Hastie, whether you agree with him or not, is a thoughtful person and the Chinese would have found him someone prepared to listen and to learn." Meanwhile, Australia's human rights partnership with China has been quietly suspended over Beijing's mass detention of Uighurs. The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade says the Human Rights Technical Co-operation Program, worth $7.4 million over three years, has been suspended after more than two decades. The program was set up between DFAT, the Australian Human Rights Commission and the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "It wasn't getting the job done," Mr Morrison said. The prime minister said sensitive human rights concerns were raised with China through a range of channels. Asked whether China respected Australia's democracy, Mr Morrison said: "They respect our sovereignty." "We're not looking to adopt their system and they're not looking to adopt ours." Former prime minister Paul Keating reflected on China's rise during a speech in Sydney on Monday. "We want a region which gives China space to participate, but not dominate," he said. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/e43850ad-3c2f-4b92-aeb0-bffca13c2b14.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg