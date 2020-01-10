University, Keira prepared for back-to-back Cricket Illawarra clashes

news, latest-news, cricket, cricket illawarra, keira cricket club, uow cricket, uow, university of wollongong

One match is the first day of a mid-season two-day affair. The other is a Twenty20 semi-final. But for University and Keira, both games are equally important as they prepare to face off on back-to-back days this weekend. Saturday's two-day match will mark Cricket Illawarra's return from the Christmas break, with University determined to solidify their place in the top two on the ladder, while the Lions are eager to start a climb into the competition's top four. The stakes will raise on Sunday, with the two teams doing battle in a sudden-death Twenty20 semi-final, a place in next week's decider on the line. For University captain Mitchell Hearn, the outcome of Saturday's play will likely have an impact on how Sunday pans out. "Any time you play against a team, you can hold something over them," Hearn said. "If we have a good day on Saturday, we'll take some confidence into Sunday. "We're pretty confident of having two good days, we've been playing well, especially in the two-days. We're sitting second and have a decent buffer over fourth, but we still need to be collecting wins to maintain that place. "Twenty20s, anything can happen, but I think we're well prepared for it." Keira skipper Kyle Connor agrees, the bowling all-rounder determined to ensure his side sets the tone for both the weekend and the remainder of the season with an impressive performance on Saturday. Read more: Hawks find perfect fit in Sunday best "Saturday is pretty crucial," Connor said. "We can put a team under pressure and if we do that, we can carry it into the following day. It's a good opportunity to get on the front foot. "We need a good performance on Saturday. We're in that precarious position on the table where we need to win more than we lose, especially coming up against teams in the top four. "Saturday is important, but Sunday is just as important being a semi-final. We're back into training and we're looking forward to this weekend." The Lions are at close to full strength this weekend, with Dan Constable missing on Saturday and Connor unavailable on Sunday. University are down a few players, however, with strike bowler Rhys Voysey the key figure in that group. While Hearn acknowledged Voysey is tough to replace, he is confident Uni can overcome his absence. "We're a bit under-strength," Hearn said. "It's always tough this time of year, we've got a few guys on holidays. We're missing our spearhead Rhys Voysey who's in New Zealand on a fishing trip. "We're going to trial Keira by spin. We can't really replace Rhys and his quick bowling, so we're going to try remake his position by bowling spin. We've got a couple of little tricks up our sleeve." The competition returns with a number of big matches, Balgownie hosting Northern Districts in a crucial clash for the struggling defending premiers. Corrimal will take on Wollongong, while Dapto play Helensburgh and Port Kembla face Wests.

