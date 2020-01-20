Climate policy tensions plague Morrison

news, national

Climate change continues to rattle the Liberals, with the prime minister trying to discredit a NSW minister who voiced concerns over the party's policy direction. NSW Environment Minister Matt Kean has spoken out about tensions in the party over the issue, saying senior cabinet ministers want the prime minister to take strong action. "They're not moderates, they're from the right of the party and they are saying this is a huge issue," Mr Kean told Sky News. The accusations led Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who is also from the NSW division of the Liberal Party, to claim his colleagues don't know who the state minister is. "Matt Kean doesn't know what he's talking about. He doesn't know what's going on in the federal cabinet," Mr Morrison told ABC radio on Monday. "Most of the federal cabinet wouldn't even know who Matt Kean was." Federal cabinet met in Canberra on Monday, as a destructive hailstorm swept through the capital. The city has spent the past month choking on smoke from the deadly and unprecedented bushfires, which have renewed public pressure on the government over its climate policies. About half of Australia's emissions reduction goal - a 26 per cent reduction on 2005 levels by 2030 - will be achieved by using past credit, which Mr Morrison is firmly standing by. Federal Labor's policies remain under review after the party's election loss last year, but the opposition is reportedly planning to announce a goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050. This is in line with scientific advice, particularly from United Nations climate policy experts who have extensively modelled the impacts of climate change. Labor leader Anthony Albanese won't say what the party's 2030 goal will be, saying it won't be decided until closer to the next federal election so it can be based on progress made by then. Mr Morrison has rejected the idea of net zero emissions by 2050, saying that he doesn't know the cost it would have on the economy. "What troubles me is that there are plenty of people at the moment who will go out and make a glib promise about that and they can't look Australians in the eye and tell them what it will mean for their electricity prices, what it will mean for their jobs," Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra. Business Council of Australia president Tim Reed said the group supports the government's current emissions reduction target. BCA is currently reviewing its policies on how that target can be achieved. Mr Morrison has shifted his approach to speaking about climate change in the wake of the bushfires, insisting his government has always understood climate change while some backbenchers continue to decry the science. NSW MP Craig Kelly admits he's been told to "stay away from the international press" after making headlines in a tense interview on UK television over his refusal to accept climate science. Mr Morrison has turned his climate focus to adaptation and resilience, but has backed in coal exports and rejected a price on carbon emissions. Australian Associated Press

