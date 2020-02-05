Kayla Burton leads NSW Country to national cricket title

news, latest-news, Kayla Burton, Phoebe Litchfield, Cordeaux Heights, ACT/NSW Country, Cricket Australia

Kayla Burton and her ACT/NSW Country teammates came within striking distance of a title double at the Cricket Australia U/18s National Championships. The 10-day competition consisted of a mix of Twenty20 and 50-over games recently in Tasmania. Country went through the regular T20 rounds undefeated and came up against Queensland in the decider. Country was in trouble at 2/8 when 17-year-old Kayla arrived at the crease. The Cordeaux Heights teen combined with Anika Learoyd to steady the ship with a vital 69-run partnership. Kayla went on to top score 47 off 40 balls as NSW posted 117 - they went on to win by eight runs. "Kayla was really happy to get called up into the team. Phoebe Litchfield was originally in the side for the T20s and Kayla for the 50-overs," her dad Travis Burton said. "That partnership ended up being the difference between the teams, as it came down to the final over." See more: Tahlia Wilson looks to continue top form for NSW Breakers ACT/NSW Country also dominated the 50-over regular round games before meeting Queensland again in the final. Players came off the field several times due to rain before the match was eventually abandoned. Country was struggling at 2/69, with opener Kayla unbeaten on 26 off 52 balls. The result meant that both teams shared the title honours. "It was tough work. It was stop-start due to the rain breaks," Burton said. "The ball was swinging and seaming around, hooping in swing and out swing bowling. Kayla ended up not out in the final." Burton said his daughter had been inspired by fellow Illawarra cricketer Tahlia Wilson, who plays for the NSW Breakers and Sydney Thunder in the Women's Big Bash League. "Kayla's good mates with Tahlia Wilson," Burton said. "She's been amazed by what Tahlia has been able to do because she's only a few years older. She's seen what Tahlia is doing and is trying to follow in her footsteps." Wollongong's Dharmini Chauhan also competed at the Cricket Australia U/18s National Championships, representing NSW Metro. The side finished with three wins in the T20s and two wins in the one-day format. Dharmini accumulated more than 100 runs during the com. Her best effort was scoring 26 in a 50-over game against Victoria Metro. She only bowled six overs during the championship, but managed to take 2/24 against ACT/NSW Country in their T20 encounter. While you're with us the Illawarra Mercury is offering sport readers 20% off an annual digital subscription. Sign up to stay up to date with all the local sports you love for only $3 a week. Terms and conditions apply.

