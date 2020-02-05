news, latest-news,

The court case against an Illawarra cricket coach and casual primary school teacher accused of performing sex acts in front of a teenage boy has been adjourned to March for the remainder of the brief of evidence to be served on defence lawyers. Christopher Cranny, who was arrested at his Gwynneville home in January, is facing eight charges in total including child grooming and doing a sexual act with a child. Cranny is heavily involved in the Illawarra cricket community as a coach and committee member. Police will allege Cranny exposed the teen to pornography and masturbated in the teen's presence between March and October 2019. In court on Wednesday, Magistrate Susan McGowan continued Cranny's strict bail, which includes conditions preventing him from being in the presence of, or contacting, any children under the age of 18. This means he can no longer work as a teacher or run his private cricket coaching business.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/N2VhEHnqjw2FQfCURnN8eC/13c6bfef-a18e-44fb-bf6d-baafae0a3d54.jpg/r0_98_261_245_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg