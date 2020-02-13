news, latest-news,

Learn the difference between a Pinot Gris and Pinot Grigo, know your Shiraz from your Cabernet Sauvignon and be taught how your favourite drop is made at a new Wollongong CBD cellar door. Wine Hub Wollongong opened on Thursday in Victoria Street and is the passion project of Two Figs winemaker Simon Hall. Wine lovers can taste and buy 30 of Mr Hall's creations, Simall Wines, at the "urban cellar door". Mr Hall said the renovations on the bar had "turned out better than he could have imagined'. "It is a beautiful and warm space," he said. "There are a lot of wine barrels and the bar is made from natural wood benchtops. "There is an option to have a seated wine tasting at tables and chairs where people can try Shoalhaven and South Coast produce plates with cheeses, mustard pickles, olives and baby figs. "People can also stand at the bar and try one our wine cocktails such as tropical spritzer which includes passionfruit and melon wines with blood organge soft drink. Read more: Bulli Woonona Mens Shed build nest boxes to help wildlife "The wine tasting experience will include six wines I have made and people can learn how each one is made. "Then they can walk out with a bottle and more knowledge." Mr Hall encourages customers to ask questions so they can learn about different wine varieties and styles. "The cellar door is closer than South Coast wineries and we offer an educational experience which other cellar doors don't," Mr Hall said. "I have brought a cellar door to the city." Mr Hall said there would be a wine for everyone whether they liked dry whites such as Pinot Grigo or Sauvignon Blanc, a sweeter wine of Verdelho or Moscato or a dry red such as Cabernet or Shiraz. For those with a sweet tooth, Mr Hall has chocolate port, passionfruit-flavoured wine and wine spritzers. The tasting is free for Simall Wines club members, or $5 to try 5 wines and $10 to try 12. The venue accepts group bookings of eight or more people. The bar will be open Thursday to Saturday from 12pm to 9pm, and Sunday 12pm to 6pm at 28 Victoria Street in Wollongong.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/rdPnbxNSt95RbDXSGgzrdz/a6136dce-6e50-42be-8a4b-07a3f1e23253.jpg/r11_450_4489_2980_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg