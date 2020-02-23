Lake Illawarra extend stunning run of South Coast Cricket dominance

news, latest-news, cricket, south coast cricket, lake illawarra cricket club, shellharbour cricket club, twenty20

Lake Illawarra's stunning run of dominance over the South Coast Cricket competition has continued, Mark Ulcigrai's side winning their eighth-straight trophy on Sunday afternoon. The six-wicket victory over Shellharbour marked the team's third consecutive Twenty20 title. Shellharbour made a fast start, reaching 2-51 off seven overs before the Lakers reigned their opponents in. Ulcigrai finished with 4-21 as Shellharbour were all out for 112. Alex Brown top-scored with 54. Brendan White then steered the Lakers through the run chase, the batsman scoring 45 as his side reached 4-114 in just the 14th over. The match was the climax to a weather-affected Twenty20 competition, with numerous games cancelled or rescheduled throughout the past two months. The weather played havoc one last time on Sunday, the clash hastily relocated from Gerry Emery Oval to Tom (Scout) Willoughby Oval. Read more: Gilly sets platform for The Rail with fine innings That didn't stop the Lakers, who have now won every trophy on offer since the start of the 2017-18 season and Ulcigrai said his team is determined to make it nine with another two-day title. "Success is built on foundations and what we've achieved comes through the personnel in the team," Ulcigrai said. "It hasn't been the same team but we have a core group that has developed over the last three years. "Everyone wants to be there for each other, everyone thrives off it. We've got one more trophy to go to get another treble, but there's still a lot of cricket to be played before that happens."

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/fdcx/doc79escuv3mah1lttkk9z4.jpg/r1_294_3390_2209_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg