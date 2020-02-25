news, latest-news,

Chart-topping UK reggae band UB40 will return to Australia to celebrate their 40th anniversary. The tour will include the band's first ever show in the Illawarra, when they perform on Friday, May 8 at Waves, Towradgi Beach Hotel. The '40th Anniversary For The Many Tour' will offer audiences classic hits like Red Red Wine, I Got You Babe and Falling In Love With You, as well as tracks from latest release For The Many. Becoming a household name around the world throughout the 80s and 90s, UB40 (named after the UK's unemployment benefit form) became known for reviving reggae across the world, filling the charts with their own songs and creating seminal versions of some of the world's greatest tunes. With more than forty top 40 hits in Britain and sales of more than 100 million records, they're one of the biggest UK music acts of all time. Tickets from Ticketek. Read more: Hollywood film 'The Invisible Man', featuring scenes filmed in Kiama released this week

