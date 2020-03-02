'Low act': Port Kembla cricket club devastated after $9000 worth of equipment stolen

news, latest-news,

A small cricket club has been left devastated after $9000 worth of equipment was stolen from a storage container on the weekend. Port Kembla Cricket Club had enjoyed a great awards presentation for junior players on Saturday afternoon at King George V Oval but by the next morning, junior development officer Steven Sunderland saw the shed lock had been broken off. A new Bola Bowling Machine and cricket balls valued at $9000 had been stolen. Read more: Lake Illawarra Cricket Club gutted after $4500 worth of unsellable gear pinched "One of the biggest expenses for a club is the cricket balls which are $90 each and we had $4000 worth stolen," Mr Sunderland said. "We are a little club with not many sponsors and for this to happen is really shit. "We are devastated by this low act." The machine was an investment for the club with players training with it multiple times a week and the club had brought enough cricket balls to last them for seasons to come. "The lock on the container was broken off and a lock box with the keys was pried open," Mr Sunderland said. "There was a a lot of equipment in there, mostly second-hand, so the thieves knew what they were after. "Whoever it was, knew how much the balls were worth." Lake Illawarra police officers are investigating the theft however no arrests have been made nor suspects identified. Sergeant Peter Northey is appealing for witnesses, or those with security or dashcam footage, to come forward. "Stealing from a community group is a terrible crime," he said. "We want to solve this crime, prosecute the offenders and get the property back to the club. "The bowling machine and all the cricket balls are not generally equipment people just have. "If anyone sees the equipment being sold or knows someone who has come into possession of the gear, then we would love to here from them." Club vice president and juniors assistant coach Cameron Holdsworth said the theft was another blow for the club which had already had to work hard to remain competitive. "We are struggling financially as we do not have as many players as other larger clubs," he said. "A lot of our committee members have to work harder to get to where we are. "We don't have the money in the bank to replace what has been stolen. "The theft has devastated the committee and players." Mr Sunderland said the club had hoped to attract an overseas cricketer soon as the first grade team were having a rough performance this season. "The club and players have been working hard and even though the first grade team is coming last, the two top run scorers in the competition are from Port Kembla," he said. "We were on the verge of getting enough money to attract overseas players, maybe from England. "But now what money we have will have to go into the growth of our players by buying equipment and paying grounds and councils fees. "It might mean we have to put up registration fees." Mr Sunderland said the support from Port Kembla Leagues Club Collegians had been invaluable for the cricket club and the machine was purchased through an infrastructure fund which had now closed. "We only have limited sponsors who we can't keep asking for more money," he said. Mr Sunderland and Mr Holdsworth have asked that whoever took the gear to put it back, no questions asked. Subscribe to our newsletters for breaking news and alerts

