Climate change is 'herd mentality', says controversial Illawarra senator

Controversial senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells has criticised the "herd mentality" that states CO2 causes climate change. She also claimed climate change has "always" been with us. "When asked whether you believe in climate change, the answer is yes, because there has always been climate change on planet Earth," Sen Fierravanti-Wells said. "Over billions of years, our planet has warmed and cooled, and sea levels have risen and fallen at different times." READ MORE: Bushfires lit by 'eco-terrorists', says senator She went onto urge Australians "not to follow the herd mentality by blaming CO2 and more especially man-made CO2 as the culprit". That "herd mentality" includes the vast majority of scientists and even NASA. The senator said CO2 was "vital for the health of our planet" and is used in the process of photosynthesis. "It is very troubling that this is no longer being taught in our schools," the senator said.

