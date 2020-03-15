Shellharbour confident despite rain continuing to play havoc with South Coast Cricket

news, latest-news, cricket, south coast cricket, shellharbour cricket club, rain, wash out, weather, climate change

Shellharbour captain Ned Taylor remains confident his team is prepared for next week's South Coast Cricket semi-finals despite yet another week of cricket being washed out. All three matches were abandoned on Saturday, the wash out continuing a disjointed second half of the season, with rain wreaking havoc since Christmas. Taylor conceded it has been frustrating to miss so much playing time, but he's confident his side will be ready to go when the finals commence next week. "It would've been nice to play," Taylor said. "A week out from the semis, get a bit of cricket in you, but it is what it is. "We've had unprecedented weather, since Christmas with the fires, it we're not burning to the ground we're getting flooded. "We've been preparing well and training well, next week will be no different." The draw was enough to secure Shellharbour second on the ladder, and the added benefits that come should rain affect play, with the side to host The Rail next weekend. Minor premiers Lake Illawarra play Oak Flats in the second semi-final. Read more: NRL boss promises united approach to coronavirus crisis The Razorbacks have found form in recent weeks, however Taylor said his side is up for the challenge. "We aren't worried about anyone. We won't shy away from a contest, we're not worried about who we come up against or where we play. "The Rail have been playing some good cricket, and they've also played where we've been washed out. "They've been able to have game time where we haven't, but we're not one bit worried about The Rail." While you're with us the Illawarra Mercury is offering sport readers 20% off an annual digital subscription. Sign up to stay up to date with all the local sports you love for only $3.00 a week. Terms and conditions apply.

