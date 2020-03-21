Beaches in Sydney, regional NSW closed

news, national

Bondi Beach is one of several NSW surf spots to temporarily close after footage of people packing onto its famous sands amid the coronavirus pandemic drew condemnation. All beaches in Sydney's eastern suburbs will be closed on Sunday after NSW Police Minister David Elliott introduced restrictions on crowds at beaches, in line with national regulations on public gatherings. Thousands flocked to Bondi Beach on Friday amid temperatures in the high 30s, ignoring tough new social distancing measures introduced to tackle the spread of COVID-19. Pictures of big crowds were criticised by foreign media and on social media. "It's a significant level of disappointment that we have to move today to ... remove people from Bondi Beach," Mr Elliott said. "What we saw this morning at Bondi Beach was the most irresponsible behaviour of individuals that we've seen so far. "We cannot have an area where more than 500 people are gathered." The police minister's comments came as the number of coronavirus cases in NSW ballooned to 436 after 83 new cases were identified in the state. Under regulations introduced to control the spread of the deadly virus, outdoor gatherings of 500 people or more have been banned. As part of that, lifesavers will be able to close beaches and ask people to move on if a crowd of 500 or more is gathered at the same spot. The minister said that if the crowd does not comply, NSW Police will have the powers to make people leave. "This is not something we're doing because we're the fun police... this is about saving lives," Mr Elliott said. "If the community does not comply with the regulations and the health warnings, this is going to become the new norm. "We are going to close down the type of activities we've grown to love." Waverley Council announced the temporary closure of Bondi, Tamarama and Bronte beaches in response to Mr Elliott's comments, so it could plan ways to comply with the restrictions. "We have only just heard out about this announcement, and need time to work through how it translates to the practical day to day," Waverley Mayor Paula Masselos said. Randwick Council later followed suit, announcing it would close Maroubra, Coogee and Clovelly beaches on Sunday, as did Lake Macquarie City Council. Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt hit out at beachgoers who flouted social distancing advice and risked spreading the virus. "What happened in Bondi was unacceptable," Mr Hunt said. "Each of us as individuals, as families, as groups, as councils, as state governments, as a national government has responsibility." Australian Associated Press

